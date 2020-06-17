by Hunter Dawkins

With a few agenda items being handled by the “Friendly City” at the recent Board of Aldermen (BOA) Tuesday night, Long Beach Mayor George Bass reminded the public on the administration’s preferences. The BOA meeting was held live for the public on the Long Beach City Facebook page due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“One of our top priorities for this administration was drainage projects,” said Mayor Bass, who was first elected in 2017. “We want to thank everyone involved; including our congressional delegation for their support.”

The Mayor applauded the city after the BOA unanimously passed a grant application with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for the Long Beach Watershed Detention/Retention Project, which Bass expressed the city is receiving $1.5 million in planning costs.

Following the feature, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was unanimously approved on donation of property to the city; better known as the Alexander/Griffin property or “Greenvale.” This land was purchased by the Friendly City for $1 during a 24 month period of time and will be used for preservation, educational value, historical significance, and interests of local citizens.

Then, the BOA approved a proposed budget schedule for the next fiscal year with work sessions on July 14 & 28 at 5pm after a lengthy executive session with no action taken on potential litigation.

Once the BOA authorized the city engineer to approve a contract with Twin L Construction for the Long Beach Small Craft Harbor repairs and approved two draft GoMESA applications at Trautman Basin Beach Outfall/Drainage Improvements and Long Beach Harbor SE Bulkhead, the BOA adjourned for recess.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Bass recognized Ms. Lou Ann Smith for her 105th birthday on Friday and spoke about her background. Aldermen Mark Lishen was absent from the meeting.

The next scheduled meeting is for July 7 at 5pm in the Long Beach City Hall for public officials and individuals listed on the agenda. The meeting will be held live on the Long Beach Mayor’s Office Facebook page.

