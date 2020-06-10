by Hunter Dawkins

Following a lengthy deliberation of costs and work to move the project forward last Tuesday, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen (BOA) reconsidered their vote at the last meeting in May and decided to add turning lanes along with improved signalization for the Klondyke/Commission Road intersection project.

“I felt like when we left the last meeting there was some discussion to center up the roundabout,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “If we need to setup another work session with the Pickering Firm, we could decide that.”

Alderman-at-Large Donald Frazer expressed being “in favor of the roundabout,” but “now I looked at the dollars and I am now in favor of acquiring the property for a turn signal.”

The BOA unanimously approved a contract with the Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District (SMPDD) for economic development support and grant assistance if the mayor and an alderman were authorized.

In other actions, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program agreement for the Joyce Basin Drainage project was approved, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for the 5 points intersection study unanimously passed, and Mary Westmoreland appointed to the Library Board for a term ending in July 2025.

The Friendly City unanimously voted to remove the resolution for internet sales tax from the agenda and no action was taken by the BOA on the annual renewal of vacation rentals.

Beginning the meeting, a public hearing was conducted to determine if a piece of property owned by the Ashe family was in state of public health and safety to the community. Following review of the photographs and correspondence from the Ashe family of a non-compliant tenant, the city gave them a 30-day extension to evict this inhabitant.

Alderman Timothy McCaffrey, Jr. was absent from the meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled for 5pm at Long Beach City Hall on June 16.

Like this: Like Loading...