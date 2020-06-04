Gazebo Gazette

The “Friendly City” of Long Beach has been recognized as the most patriotic community in Mississippi by Insurify, and is one of the top nationwide. The company’s data science and research team analyzed their database of over 2 million insurance applications to determine where in each state has the highest percentage of current and former service members.

“Every day, military personnel put their lives and safety at risk for the protection of our country” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award is about recognizing the love and sacrifice of the once and current serivce members who bring pride to these communities.”

For a full list of 2020 Award winners, visit: https://insurify.com/insights/2020-most-patriotic-cities-award/

