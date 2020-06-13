by Pass Christian Ward 2 Alderman Regina Charlot

At a recent Pass Christian Board of Alderman’s meeting held on June 2, 2020, the Board voted to sponsor a “Jeepin the Coast” event to be held in our city on July 16, 2020.

As Alderwoman of Ward II, I voted against sponsoring such an event because of health concerns related to COVID-19 virus and how it might impact our city, its employees, and citizens as well as persons participating in the events.

After contacting the Mississippi Governor’s office on June 11, 2020, it was advised that events with 100 people or less can be held in cities (under CDC guidelines) and it is likely that such an event would draw many more than 100 participants.

Although I have and will continue to work for a strong economy in our city, I believe it is an inopportune time to sponsor an event as large as “Jeepin the Coast.”

A reconsideration request has been submitted for the next Board meeting on June 16, 2020. I am requesting the citizens of the city to give their input at this time. Thank you all and stay safe.

