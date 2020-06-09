by Hunter Dawkins

With an unexpected storm surge from Tropical Storm Cristobal Sunday morning on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a large amount of trees, power lines and flooded roadways brought more problems than originally thought. The effects of this tropical storm were elevated considering the size.

“No reports as of now on any homes flooding, but we have significant damage to our harbor,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “We began the task of cleaning debris for our restaurants in the harbor, however the boat launches will remain closed for cleanup and damage assessments. Boat owners will be allowed to check on their boats when it is safe.”

According to county officials, this cleanup will be a slow process with an early estimate of $4 million in damage, so far. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors have made a proclamation for state funds when available.

Besides the Long Beach Harbor being closed, Bells Ferry Road is closed due to flooding. Pass Christian had minor damage, a majority of concerns were from fallen trees or power lines.

“This storm was much more than expected,” said Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott. “There was no significant damage, although it was a big drain on our employees and resources where the cleanup will take days.”

Road Crews, Utility Authorities, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be on the roads clearing sand and debris throughout the week.

Mississippi Power officials reported a peaked of 11,000 people experiencing an interruption in power and 3,000 at one time for outages during the storm surge.

Cristobal is the third earliest tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean, whereas it lost intensity once it landed, weakening to a tropical depression Monday morning.

All of these effects continued through Monday across the lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast.

