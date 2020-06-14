Gazebo Gazette

BSA Troop 316 of Pass Christian has been conducting weekly merit badges for members of their Troop 316 B (boys) and Troop 316 G (girls) hosted by Senior Patrol Leader, Joseph Daniel.

Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott of Pass Christian met with the boys to discuss the history of the Troop as part of the Scouting Heritage Merit Badge. Terry Johnson, a Troop Council Member, was also available for questions as part of the requirements and Jacoby Johnson, immediate past Historian of the Troop, gave a presentation of the Troop’s history.

Multiple members of the Troop were present and completed the requirements of the merit badge.

Although COVID-19 has prevented group activities, the BSA Troop 316 of Pass Christian has been creative by hosting virtual gatherings to continue meetings, elections and weekly merit badges in addition to their regular home-schooling requirements.

Boy Scout 316 Scout Hut is located at 207 Fleitas Avenue in Pass Christian, MS.

Boy Scout Troop 316 was chartered on September 15, 1931 by the Pass Christian Rotary Club which has continued sponsorship through the years. BSA Scouting is available to boys and girls ages 10 ½ or have completed the fifth grade. Activities include weekend and summer camping, field trips and community service. Troop 316 Scouts demonstrate citizenship; caring for community; learning leadership and developing outdoor skills to benefit our community. The Scouting program helps build self-confidence and perseverance so the Scout can take on challenges and succeed.

For more information about Boy Scout Troop 316 please contact Scoutmaster Sean Keady at troop316sm@gmail.com or FB webpage; Pass Christian Troop 316 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...