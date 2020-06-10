Gazebo Gazette

A U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent assigned to the Gulfport Station assisted a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop June 2 on Interstate-10 in Biloxi, resulting in the seizure of $143,000 in unreported U.S. currency.

The money, wrapped in four black plastic bundles and hidden in the exhaust tunnel, was found during an authorized search of the vehicle. The driver claimed to have no knowledge of the money, which was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) until the source and intended use of the currency could be proven legitimate.

“I am proud of the great work done by our agents and the partnership with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that every seizure we make is a win against lawless perpetrators,” said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Michael Harrison.

The USBP Gulfport Station is part of the USBP-New Orleans Sector, which is responsible for patrolling areas between the ports of entry in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a portion of the Florida panhandle. In 2019, the New Orleans Sector seized more than $8 million in unreported currency throughout the Gulf Coast.

(Photos by WKRG & Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

