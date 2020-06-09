by Hunter Dawkins

After listening to the discussion from the Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis, the head of the Road Department Timmy Smith and the Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted to close the 26 miles of Harrison County Sand Beach due to the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal. The ruling was made from the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi on Tuesday after evaluation by the department heads were made from the Sunday storm.

The board is under a local proclamation for Tropical Storm Cristobal, which should help the county receive state and federal assets.

“This hurts our hearts to do this,” Harrison County Board of Supervisors Connie Rockco said. “But this is a matter of public safety and we have to get the debris removed from our beaches as quickly as possible.”

Harrison County Sand Beach will be reopened in segments as the beach is cleaned and evaluation from the department heads along with the Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the supervisors approved hiring a contractor for debris removal from the shoreline of the Harrison County Sand Beach. Harrison County received excessive rainfall, damaging winds and road flooding as a result of the storm despite the landfall of the storm in Louisiana.

In other actions from the Board of Supervisors, a surplus of property was declared in the Henderson Point subdivision with minimal to no monetary value and should be vacated. An approval for the payment of claims was unanimously given in the amount of $6210 to Brown, Mitchell, & Alexander, Inc. for the emergency road and bridge fund project. These funds are being used for the Cuevas-DeLisle Road Bridge in Pass Christian.

Finally, the board unanimously accepted the contract for a State Aid Project at Cable Bridge Road in Pass Christian in order to receive maintenance overlay and sending a joint letter of formal contract acceptance to Warren Paving, Inc.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reported a total of 490 inmates incarcerated in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center while the supervisors accepted the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program from the U.S. Department of Justice in the amount of $58,008 for the project entitled to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Employee Compensation supplement during COVID-19. This action directs the Harrison County Administrator to complete the budget assignments for these funds.

All five zoning administrator recommendations were approved; including a change of district classification on Red Creek Road in Long Beach and a renewal of a permit allowing a manufactured home on Bell Creek Road in Pass Christian for six months.

