by Hunter Dawkins

Following a discussion from Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania and staff at the Second Judicial Courthouse in Biloxi, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an application for a FEMA grant that will provide housing to homeless and others who need assistance during the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The grant application is for a 12.5% match with the state for over $300K. Papania expressed speaking with a number of hotels, motels and other facilities which will help once the grant is approved.

In other actions, the Board of Supervisors concurred with a resolution of the Harrison County Development Commission to authorize a lease of the track located in the Long Beach Industrial Park to Goodnight Terminal Services for railcar storage. The business will rent for $5000 a month for 5 years.

Additionally, the board unanimously approved a payment of claims for $4700 to the Pass Christian School District for the annual rent of the 16th Section land of the baseball park off Vidalia Road and $3500 for lobbying services from the Capitol Group Alliance in Jackson.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson stated a total of 510 inmates are being housed in the county adult detention center while 161 were located at the work center and only 22 were misdemeanors. The Supervisors approved $4653 to Machado/Patano architecture firm for repairs to the adult detention center and authorized three equipment items to be removed from the Sheriff’s Office Inventory.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan lifted the county burn ban Monday afternoon and the Supervisors adjudicated the county’s reserve engine to the Pass Christian Fire Department until their fire truck was repaired.

Finally, the county acknowledged a qualifying statement and certificate of petition signatures for two Election Commissioner Candidates, incumbents from District 2; Becky Payne and District 3; Barbara Kimball.

Like this: Like Loading...