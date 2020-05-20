Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi State Port Authority (MSPA) Board of Commissioners have accepted the resignation of Executive Director and CEO Jonathan Daniels who will be departing to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Port Director at Port Everglades in Broward County, FL effective June 30, 2020.

“It has been a privilege to witness the significant progress the Port of Gulfport has made in recent years with the completion of the Restoration Project and establishment of a diversification strategy that will pay dividends well into the future,” said Jonathan Daniels. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity to lead this organization and for the support I have received from the MSPA Commissioners and staff throughout my time in Gulfport.”

Daniels joined the Port of Gulfport in June 2013. During his tenure, he oversaw the completion of the Port’s $570 million Restoration Project, executed long-term leases with tenants, and expanded the port’s footprint within the community. He was also instrumental in the Port of Gulfport becoming one of 17 strategic seaports in the nation.

“On behalf of the MSPA Commission, I wish Jonathan well in his future endeavors and appreciate the work he has done to move the Port of Gulfport forward during a time of significant expansion,” said Jack Norris, MSPA Board President. “We have a great team in place and I am confident that we have set the stage for continued growth.”

The MSPA Commissioners will begin outlining the process for filling the position in the coming weeks. More details will be available at a later date.

