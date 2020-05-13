by Hunter Dawkins

Following the public hearing of the Pass Christian School District’s 2020-21 budget hearing at the Tuesday afternoon virtual meeting, the board of trustees unanimously approved changes in personnel for the new year. This action included the hiring back of former Pass Christian High School Principal and 2018 Milken Family Foundation Award Winner Dr. Robyn Killebrew as the Assistant Curriculum Director for the school district.

Killebrew left for a year, as she was hired by the Columbus School District in the role of Assistant Superintendent after winning the $25,000 award for her prestigious work in the Pass Christian High School. “I am very excited to be coming back,” said Dr. Killebrew, who participated in the video call. “I will be back on July 1 and look forward to this opportunity.”

Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers offered a few resolutions for school district retirements and one for student representative; Jackson Roberts, who will be attending Yale University next year.

Additionally, Evers presented the school district secretary Karen Saucier with a resolution for her service. Dr. Evers finished with her report on the school district’s adherence to summer school dates, summer learning for children needing to meet requirements, and enrichment camps. According to Evers, the school district will follow the online protocol established by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) guidelines, but will return to school facilities once authorities allow from the COVID-19 outbreak.

To start the meeting, the Pass Christian School District Certified Financial Officer; Paige Bromen, delivered the presentation of the district’s budget. With discussion of school taxes on personal property, Bromen confirmed that millage is currently at 59.67 and the school district will not request an increase.

Finally, Bromen said there is no current amount of funds released from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) that can be determined because the state legislature could not approve the budget due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, which closed the session for two months.

The Pass Christian School District receives less than 19,000 in 16th Section land in their budget, according to Bromen.

