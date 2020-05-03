Gazebo Gazette

In Pass Christian, the Christian Concern Ministries Food Pantry is collected some big contributions Wednesday to help keep its doors open.

The $500 donation from Peoples Bank was appreciated as part of its 10 Days of Giving Campaign.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 global crisis, it has become difficult to keep the shelves stocked for the food pantry.

Food Pantry Community Leader Joseph Piernas said the outbreak stopped many food drives held during the Lenten season that typically brought in funds to keep the pantry going through the summer.

“With everything being shut down, donations are low,” said Piernas. “This is important to help them sustain their family.”

Christian Concern Ministries Food Pantry is dedicated to fightin hunger during these uncertain crisis and only possible if the community lends a hand. It is open Wednesday on Davis Ave. from 9am-12pm.

