Gazebo Gazette

Tuesday, May 19 Pass Christian High School Senior Yash Patel has been chosen the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Lindy Callahan Award winner for District 8 boys.

Patel is a four year basketball player and three year tennis player. Yash had compiled a 6 – 0 singles record in 2020 before the tennis season ended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and helped the Pirates basketball team to the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Academically, Patel has a scored a 35 on the ACT, 1550 on the SAT, has a weighted GPA of 4.380 and 4.0 unweighted.

Yash has received a scholarship to Georgia Tech University where he plans to major in Computer Science and Statistics.

