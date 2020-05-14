Gazebo Gazette

With the help from the Pass Christian Police Department, an arrest of suspect David DeAngelo Dedeaux III occurred at a residence he was living on April 22 off Morton Avenue in Pass Christian.

Dedeaux had been issued multiple warrants by the Biloxi Police Department, US Marshal’s Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Pass Christian Police Department. Dedeaux III was arrested without incidence at his residence.

Previously, the suspect had been incarcerated five different times, on charges of receiving stolen property, Robbery, and Possessing Stolen Property.

Harrison County Dispatch contacted the Pass Christian Police Department in relation to assisting the Biloxi Police Department with an arrest inside the Pass Christian City limits for these charges.

The Biloxi Police Department had an active warrant for David Dedeaux III for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling in the City of Biloxi. For more information, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228)392-0641.

Like this: Like Loading...