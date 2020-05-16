by Hunter Dawkins

The board of directors of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce delivered lunch to the city fire, police and first responders Wednesday morning to say thanks for their hard work and protection during the global pandemic of COVID-19.

“The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors really wanted to do something special for the first responders and everything they are doing on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce Gabrielle Rose. “This was a way to say thank you for our local responders keeping our community safe.”

“We definitely want to say thanks to everything our first responders are doing,” expressed Dr. Chuck Wood, President of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce. “They are putting themselves out there every day, especially time they miss with their families and we wanted to show our appreciation.”

