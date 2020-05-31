Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources set the opening date of the 2020-2021 shrimp season in state territorial waters for Thursday, May 28.

All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp from Mississippi waters were to be licensed or permitted by the MDMR before beginning operations.

Recreational and commercial shrimp season north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close in January 2021 and from areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel, shrimp season will close on May 1, 2021. Licensed live-bait shrimping is open year-round in designated areas.

Additionally, Marine Patrol officers will be available to perform dockside courtesy inspections of Turtle Excluder Devices upon request of shrimpers.

Shrimpers requesting courtesy inspections should contact Marine Patrol at 228-523-4134.

For any specific information, call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the MDMR at 228-374-5000.

At the recent special meeting held on video by the Commission of Marine Resources (CMR), an approval was made to extend the expiration date to June 30, 2020, for commercial fishing licenses and for any charter boat licenses that expire prior to June 30, 2020.

Applicants are still able to obtain commercial licenses by mailing a copy of both the boat registration and the boat owner’s driver’s license, as well as a check or money order, to the MDMR at 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530.

