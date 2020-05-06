Gazebo Gazette

The Naval Oceanographic Office at Stennis Space Center announced Long Beach’s Michael Levens Civilian of the Year.

Levens has worked at NAVOCEANO as an engineering technician for the last 12 years, and is responsible for facilities maintenance management, project management, energy management and project development along with several collateral duties.

Levens was awarded this honor for going above and beyond the call of duty, most recently having overseen the completion of a $700,000 construction project he has managed from cradle to grave over the last two years. Additionally, Levens served as the lead engineering technician in coordinating the execution of over 80 service requests in 2019, totaling nearly $255,000 and resulting in campus beautification, employee satisfaction, mission support and safety hazard mitigation.

Levens was nominated for the award by his supervisor, Facilities Manager Steve Fitzgerald. “Michael has greatly exceeded his performance requirements,” said Fitzgerald. “He has worked with stakeholders to develop, design and execute multiple mission critical and quality-of-life-enhancing projects, ranging from several thousand to several million dollars.”

A 2004 graduate of Long Beach High School, Levens attended the University of Southern Mississippi, and began interning with NAVOCEANO in 2008 while working toward his degree. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering technologies in 2009 and began his career as a full-time employee upon graduation.

An active member of the Long Beach community, Levens coaches tee-ball and soccer, and is a member of Team Boudreaux-Griffin in the Carnival Association of Long Beach.

NAVOCEANO, comprised of approximately 700 military, civilian and contractor personnel, uses a variety of platforms including ships, aircraft, satellite sensors, buoys and unmanned underwater vehicles to collect oceanographic and hydrographic data from the world’s oceans.

