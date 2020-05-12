by Hunter Dawkins

Tuesday morning, the Long Beach Mayor’s Office released the fourth supplement to the proclamation of executive order combating the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). This action was an update from the recent Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves executive order 1480, which extends his “Safer-at-Home” Order (Executive Order No. 1477) through 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25,2020, with exceptions as to the allowance now of salons, barber shops, other care plus personal grooming facilities.

These operations will be subject to various conditions and as to the allowance of fitness and exercise gyms to similarly resume operations.

In last week’s Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting, the city adopted a resolution for COVID-19 relief funds to the state legislature. The resolution included a second and third supplement to combat the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19.

In other actions, the BOA adopted the removal of numerous trees at two different requests. The first request was a discharge of one Magnolia Tree on Old Pass Road and the following removal of an undetermined number of protected tress was approved after discussion from the engineer of the Mitchell Road Development.

The BOA’s ratification came after the engineer agreed to have 113 trees remain or replanted.

Additionally, the Friendly City adopted a a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARFORSOC) and the Long Beach Police Department to authorize military training within city limits.

Two notices of Grant and Agreement Awards from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for the Commission Road and South Lang Avenue drainage work were authorized by the Board.

Finally, Long Beach Mayor George Bass proclaimed May 2020 as Lupus Awareness Month. The next meeting of the BOA will be scheduled for May 19, 2020 at 5pm on Facebook Live.

