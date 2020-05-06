by Joseph W. Gex II

Last Wednesday, the Saint Stanislaus (SSC) baseball program underwent a change on the coaching staff when Mark Logan (SSC ’86) announced he would not return as head coach for the 2021 season.

The City of Pass Christian native Logan, the SSC program’s winningest coach in history, stepped away from the dugout after 17 years as manager of the program with a record of 286-168, six Division 8-4A titles, two Class 4A South State titles and two Class 4A state championships (2010, 2015).

Logan talked about his tenure as head coach, “ Today is bittersweet after leading this program for almost 20 years; however, I was truly blessed to have a daily relationship with a bunch of very special young men that worked very hard and were eager to learn and play hard to be successful. That is a true blessing and I would not trade that for all the relationships I have made along the way.”

Saint Stanislaus acted quickly with regards to the departure elevating assistant coach Brad Corley to head coach.

Corley has been a full-time assistant coach at the school for the last five years specifically working with hitters. Corley commented, “I have always dreamed of being a head coach and have worked extremely hard to prepare for this opportunity. To have this happen at Saint Stanislaus makes it even more special for both myself and my family. In my five years as a Rock-a-chaw, I feel that I have become part of the school and its great mission. I am fortunate and honored to follow in the footsteps of one of Mississippi’s all-time great high school coaches, Mark Logan. He and I have become good friends during our coaching time together, and I am excited to continue building upon the Saint Stanislaus baseball tradition.”

Corley first got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant at SSC in 2010 when he was rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery as a professional baseball player. The Rocks went on to win their first Class 4A state title that spring.

He is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School where he played for Kentucky all-time winningest coach Bill Miller. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky in 2002.

Coach Corley was drafted out of high school by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round but opted to go to Mississippi State University where he played for Ron Polk. He played at MSU from 2003-05 and was a first-team All-American in 2004. In 2005, Corley was drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates and played in their organization for 4 1/2 years before being traded to the Rockies where he played from 2009-11.

He returned to MSU to complete his degree and coached one season as a student assistant in 2012. From 2013-15, Corley was the pitching coach for Gulfport High School. He has been on staff at SSC since the 2015-16 school year.

In the classroom, Corley teaches math. Saint Stanislaus Principal Gary Blackburn stated, “We are grateful for Coach Mark Logan’s 17-year run as SSC baseball coach. He will remain as a full-time teacher with us and I believe he has great years ahead of him. In addition to his classroom duties, Coach Logan will coach football and work with the golf team. We are also blessed to have Brad Corley as an assistant coach who is ready to step up into the role of head coach. Coach Corley has worked with Coach Logan for five years and the baseball program is definitely in good hands.”

Corley added, “As soon as we are able to, we will get back to work and focus on what we need to do to get better for next season. We have a great group of returning players. I am excited to get back to work on the field with them. They have always worked hard and done what they were asked to do, and I am confident that will continue even though my expectations of their work ethic will be very demanding. I want to thank Mark Logan for our years together, and, most of all I thank the Saint Stanislaus administration for putting their faith in me and giving me the opportunity. I am truly blessed to be in this position.”

Baseball at SSC has been on campus since their first team was organized in 1896 and interscholastic competition began in 1903.

