by Hunter Dawkins

At Long Beach High School last Friday afternoon, a special senior send off for 21 spring athletes who lost their senior seasons due to COVID-19.

Over a two night period, the Bearcat family hit the road to celebrate those graduates with a bus tour throughout the community and four of those 21 were even honored for their performances in the classroom.

Long Beach High School is also honoring the entire senior class of 2020 by turning on the football stadium lights each night for 20 consecutive days.

