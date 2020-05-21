by Hunter Dawkins

At the Harrison County Board of Trustees meeting Monday night in Gulfport, the school board adopted the name of the new elementary/middle school on the east site as Creekbend Elementary & Middle School.

This was the second site for a new middle/elementary approved through the school bond in 2018 of $55 million. The first has begun construction adjacent to West Harrison High School off County Farm Road as the west site.

Following the unanimous approval of the school board, the remaining items were authorized during the rest of the short meeting. These include: the 2020-2021 school board calendar of meetings, $1250 payment to the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents for membership, allow West Harrison High School to contact the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to request assistance for their annual Hurricane Classic in October, ALERT training in June as part of the MCOPS grant requirements, and adopting nine summer feeding sites.

North Gulfport Middle School, Pineville Elementary of Pass Christian and West Harrison High School of Gulfport were included on this list.

Additionally, a payment in the amount of $982,626.28 was made to Starks Contracting Company for the renovations project for North Gulfport Middle School and a request was approved to allow the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department the use of facilities at West Harrison High School to host their annual BRAVE camp.

With old business on the agenda, Harrison County Schools Superintendent Roy Gill addressed a few minor concerns about adoption of the new school policy and the revisions. “We’ve had a couple (of teachers or staff) that have made the request,” said Gill. “One has a legitimate request, the other we are looking into.”

The next school board meeting is scheduled for June 1, 5:30pm at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport.

