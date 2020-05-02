Gazebo Gazette

Samantha Broussard of Pass Christian signed her national letter of intent to swim for Hendrix College in Conway, AR.

Broussard is a senior this year at the Mississippi School for Math and Science in Columbus, MS.

With traditional learning being canceled for the remaining school year, she held her signing as a drive by in front of her neighborhood, the Oaks.

Samantha is a 5 time state qualifier in the backstroke and butterfly. Additionally, Broussard is the assistant swim coach at the Pass Christian Yacht Club. She plans to major in English composition.

