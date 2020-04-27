by Hunter Dawkins

After an all day fight with a strong fire in the woods and heavy winds scattering a build of smoke, the seven units from Harrison County put the fire under control in late Sunday night. All roads in western Harrison County; including 28th Street and Canal Road, are open and people have been let back in their homes following a temporary evacuation.

According to officials, the first call for a brush fire was Friday afternoon, which was knocked out. When receiving a call Sunday morning at 11am, Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to notice the brush fire started again and jumped the lines.

These seven units began to officially attempt to contain the blaze from the fire south of Interstate 10, but west of the Canal Road exit in Gulfport. The Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) closed the entrance on 28th Street to the base and several apartment facilities evacuated for a brief time until notice was given. This area of forest on fire was just over 200 acres of land in the county.

“No injuries were reported,” said Harrison County Fire & Rescue Chief Pat Sullivan. “Some structures are threatened and other fire departments were on standby for assistance.” The departments that were involved were Harrison County Fire & Rescue, Gulfport Fire Department, Long Beach Fire Department, NCBC Fire Department, Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) of Gulfport, American Medical Response (AMR), Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach Police Department, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission firefighters.

“This was a very fluid and dangerous situation,” said Sullivan. “This fire resembled that of a California wildfire that jumps across the road and keeps running hard which is why you don’t want to be in front of a fire like this.”

No reason for how or why the fire began was determined at this time. Once the fire has been completely ceased, an investigation will be conducted. Any information, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (228)865-7092.

(Photos by Brian Lamar & Hunter Dawkins)

