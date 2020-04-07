Gazebo Gazette

Monday afterrnoon, the Major Disaster Declaration was approved by the federal government. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made this request on April 1, which will provide the state with federal assets and resources to help the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m truly grateful for President (Donald J.) Trump approving Mississippi’s request to support our people and ease the burden of COVID-19,” expressed Reeves. “These resources will reinforce our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus and help us emerge stronger than ever, continued partnership and collaboration with the Trump Administration will be critical as we deploy every resource available to protect the health and well-being of all Mississippians.”

Public assistance is now available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas across Mississippi impacted by COVID-19 beginning on January 20, 2020.

The disaster declaration will provide Mississippians access to expanded mental healthcare, supplement the efforts of tribal healthcare workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Mississippians, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...