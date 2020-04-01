by Tina Seymour Demoran, Esquire

Yesterday, I was the guest legal expert on a Mississippi radio station, answering questions regarding how attorneys and clients are dealing with legal issues during the current pandemic crisis.

Most of the questions involved how people can get in touch with attorneys, how the courts are dealing with rescheduling hearings, what to do if you have a domestic violence protective order in place when the hearing for it has been continued, and what do you do if there is an emergency need for a hearing.

If you need to get in touch with your attorney, go to their website, go to their Facebook page, or leave a message with their answering service.

My own clients are contacting me through social media, our website, email, fax, and via telephone.

Rest assured, the courts are working closely with attorneys and clients to make sure that the most pressing legal needs are addressed.

Yes, many hearings are being rescheduled until May and beyond, but know that if there is an emergency need, the judges have electronic and other means to hold hearings in those cases.

That said, the one bit of advice I would give everyone out there is to be patient.

Yes, it is frustrating.

No, we may not be able to give you an immediate answer about your case, whether it be the new court date, or when the case can be resolved.

However, we are working together to ensure that not only are the emergency cases being addressed, but that once this pandemic crisis is over, the courts can return to the new normal.

It may take several months to a year to get everything back in what will closely resemble a normal routine.

However, patience and understanding during this time are key to a smooth transition.

Y’all stay safe out there, wash your hands, stay home unless you absolutely have to get out, and know that we, as all Gulf Coast residents, have gotten through many disasters and issues in our time (ie. Hurricane Katrina, BP Oil Spill, etc.).

Standing shoulder to shoulder, we will get through this together.

Your Blue Jean lawyer, Tina

Like this: Like Loading...