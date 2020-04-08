by Hunter Dawkins

After accepting the executive order set by the Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves last week, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors quickly handled the county business in their second consecutive virtual meeting that was held at the First Judicial Courthouse in Gulfport Monday morning.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors informed the citizens of an appointment of Sharon Nash as the Harrison County Tax Collector to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of David LaRosa. Nash will begin her appointment on Friday, April 10 and she will serve until a new tax collector is elected. Additionally, the board directed the Election Commission to set a special election for Tax Collector on the next special election day which is November 3 with a qualifying deadline of 60 days prior to the election.

Following the announcement, the Supervisors unanimously approved three reports from the Harrison County Development Commission; including concurrence of two resolutions to award contracts for repair and retrofit of Bernard Bayou Industrial Park in Gulfport. The final resolution authorized the sale of two acres of property located in Long Beach to Dirt & Demolition Services for the purpose of a lay down yard. This would be in accordance with the real estate agreement and having a purchase price of $50,000.00.

Harrison County Engineer Jaclyn Turner, P.E. recommended to the board a perpetual easement for drainage and other purposes of two different properties on Poindexter Drive in Henderson Point Heights, right outside of the city of Pass Christian. The board unanimously adopted this recommendation for the properties L.E. Eagan & Margaret Rose Blanchard.

Upon the suggestion of Harrison County Zoning Administrator; Patrick Bonck, the Board unanimously concurred with four items presented; including a request approving change to the zoning district classifications of two manufactured home on Lizana School Road in Gulfport and another appeal seeking approval to change the zoning district classification of a 3-acre parcel of land on Doc Lizana Road. Before the items wee presented, a public hearing was conducted to determine whether a property off Meaut Road in Pass Christian was a menace to the public health and safety of the citizens of Harrison County.

When the deliberation about this property concluded, the board decided to clean the property and assess costs to the property owner.

Finally, the Supervisors declared a proclamation of April being the Child Abuse month, concurring with the Harrison County School District Board of Education in 16th Section Land Lease Agreements for Switzer Park Road in the amount of $2,500.00 annually, and adjudicating the waiver of rental fees for the use of the Lobouy Senior Center in Pass Christian by Woodside Wildlife Rescue, Ltd.

