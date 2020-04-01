by Ryan Labadens, NCBC Public Affairs

The Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport have been looking to find new ways to keep its patrons active and engaged during COVID-19, trying out new virtual programs to help keep customers mentally and physically fit.

The MWR Fitness Center started hosting a virtual fitness program on its Facebook page called Fitness Friday, and the first one was posted March 20, 2020, and is still available on the NCBC MWR Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/mwrgulfport/ ).

“This was an idea that we came up with where we asked ourselves, if people were in a position to where they would not be able to go to the gym, how can we still reach them?” said Shelby Waldron, MWR Gulfport marketing manager. “So we came up with a program that would give people the opportunity to workout at home if they wanted to.”

Waldron said the short videos will focus on a different workout routine each week.

According to Waldron, the fitness staff originally planned to roll out the virtual Fitness Friday program in April, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak they decided to start it sooner to give people the opportunity to continue a regimented workout routine that they could watch and participate in at home.

She also said the plan is to post a new video every Friday around 2:00 p.m., so people can check the NCBC MWR Facebook page each week for a new Fitness Friday video. All of the previous videos will still be available on the MWR Facebook page for people to view.

To view the Fitness Friday videos, and to learn more about what the NCBC Gulfport MWR programs are offering and are planning to offer during this time, visit the NCBC MWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mwrgulfport/ .

