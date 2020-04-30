Gazebo Gazette

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) announced today that beginning Friday, May 1, 2020, all waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters are closed to shrimping.

The closure takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Mississippi territorial waters south of the ICW and east of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters will remain open to shrimping as provided by law and the regulations of the Commission on Marine Resources.

All rules set forth in regulations of the MDMR are to be in full force and effect and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp in or from the waters of the State of Mississippi must be legally licensed.

Additionally, MDMR said that recreational harvest for Greater Amberjack will open and commercial harvest for Red Drum will open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, in Mississippi territorial waters.

The commercial total allowable catch (TAC) for the fishing season shall be divided into three four-month periods as follows: 20,000 pounds January 1 – April 30; 20,000 pounds May 1 – August 31; and 20,000 pounds September 1 – December 31. In the event the commercial TAC is not met or exceeded in any time period, the pounds shall be added or subtracted to the following time period.

Finally, MDMR said that the recreational harvest for Gray Triggerfish will close in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

For more information, call the MDMR at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.

