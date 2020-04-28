Gazebo Gazette

Most of Harrison County is now in slight risk of severe weather for late tonight and tomorrow. Main timing for the county will be between Midnight and Wednesday.

The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

· Wind gusts up to 60 mph, which could down trees and powerlines

· Greater than 1″ hail is possible

· An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out

In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to ponding of water in low lying areas and areas of poor drainage. If you there are any questions in the interim or need additional information, please do not hesitate to contact Harrison County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

The county EOC can be reached by phone at 228 865-4002 or 228 323-6420.

Like this: Like Loading...