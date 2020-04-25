by Hunter Dawkins

After Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers announced the new graduation ceremony date on June 19, the school board recognized parents and partners of the year for all Pass Christian Schools.

The list of honorees were:

District Parent of the Year: Terri Webb

District Partner of the Year: Ollie Bailey, Jr. State Farm

Parent of Year for Schools:

DeLisle Elem: Darlene Carpenter

Pass Elem: Brittany Scheid

Pass Middle: Ollie Bailey, Jr.

Pass High: Terri Webb

Partner of Year for Schools:

DeLisle Elem: Entergy

Pass Elem: Ollie Bailey, Jr.

Pass Middle: Trinity Episcopal Church

Pass High: Staff Sergeant Darryl Cooks

Once all honorees were recognized, the administrator for that school offered sincere appreciation for everything done this school year.

Due to the global pandemic outbreak of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), Dr. Evers delivered a statement about graduation and the plans. “After surveying our students and talking with parents, the Pass Christian School District administration has decided to select a new graduation date and our children have worked 13 years for this moment, and they deserve us to give them a chance to walk across the stage. In true Pirate fashion, we will not surrender to our present circumstances,” said Superintendent Evers. “We are hoisting our anchors and moving our graduation date to Friday, June 19, 2020 and will continue to monitor the progression of the spread of COVID-19 and honor state and local executive orders in place at the time of our set date. We are willing to wait one month for something that the Visionary Class of 2020, their families, and we see as a well-earned treasure.

Following a few fiscal duties of the district approval, Pass Christian Board of Trustees went into recess until the May meeting.

