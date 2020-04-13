Gazebo Gazette

In a Twitter challenge from one of the greatest tennis players of all time; Roger Federer, the esteemed Pass Christian Easter Chicks swapped Eggs for rackets on Easter Sunday.

Record holding 20-time Grand Slam Champion Federer posted a Twitter message to test groups for volleys by standing inches from walls due to the cancellation of big tennis events, such as Wimbledon because of the world pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Although the Pass Christian Chicks were disappointed that they could not do the Easter Egg Hunt this year, the challenge was taken in a video posted to Federer’s Twitter successfully. The chicks put on their “uniforms” and proceeded to work on their volleys, standing a social distancing rule of 6 feet apart.

