Gazebo Gazette

As everyone else, Our Lady Academy has also been affected by Covid-19. The school building has been closed since March 16th. Just because the building is closed, does not mean the learning has stopped. On Monday, March 16th, the school building was open from 8:00-3:30 for students and their parents to come to the school, clear out their lockers, and pick up any materials needed to conduct school at home. Each student already had their own school-issued Chromebook.

Principal Marilyn Pigott said, “The transition to fully online classes has been a trying process, but I am so thankful for the hard-working faculty at OLA. They have worked diligently to ensure that the students are receiving the best Catholic education possible. We are very fortunate to have the technology allowing us to do so. We are also thankful for our parents and students who have shown a tremendous amount of support and patience during this time.”

Teachers post messages, assignments, and videos to Canvas for students to view. They also use the Conference section located on Canvas to hold video conferences with whole classes or individual instruction. Canvas has allowed students to still interact with teachers and classmates even though they are not in the classroom together.

Pigott added, “Distance learning has not been easy on the faculty or students. Everyone agrees they would rather be at school together having in-person conversations, but everyone is so thankful for the Chromebooks and Canvas.”

Like this: Like Loading...