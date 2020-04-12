NCBC Public Affairs

Mississippi Public Health Authorities have made the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport aware that one of the Navy civilian employee’s of the base has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

The employee self-identified as a high-risk person and self-isolated away from the workplace on March 23. Unfortunately, the employee may have contracted the illness due to community spread, but not from the workplace.

The name and specific job title for our departed employee is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification. This is the first reported case of casualty from COVID-19 on the NCBC of Gulfport.

The NCBC stated their heartfelt condolences go out to the employee and family during this time.

