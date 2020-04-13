Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce (MGCCC) offers virtual programs to keep the public connected and informed during the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite the changes and circumstances, MGCCC provides a program of work for members and stick to the mission – Connect, Inform, Advocate and Develop.

This week, MGCCC has three virtual programs with April 14, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., ‘Cabin Fever Coffee Chat’ as the first. This is a program designed to connect members and give them the opportunity to network virtually. Attendees can register here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5wocOirpz0vB8O26cr7W7uYH8m18xvIzA

Another informative program will be on Wednesday, April 15, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on the MGCCC Facebook Page. The topic will be ‘Effective Work at Home Strategies’ featuring Carmelita Scott, Community Development Relationship Manager with Woodforest National Bank.

No registration required. Video will appear on the MGCCC Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.

The next Zoom webinar, ‘Navigating Insurance in a COVID-19 environment,’ is on Thursday, April 16, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Join the chamber for a Zoom webinar with Angelyn Zeringue, President of SouthGroup Insurance.

Attendees can register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cZtd–SHS1SnIE2GsgZMQw .

Registration is complimentary and open to the public.

For more information, please visit the chamber calendar of events at mscoastchamber.com. For any further questions contact MGCCC by calling 228-604-0014 or by e-mail at info@mscoastchamber.com.

