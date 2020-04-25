Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast center Daphane White from Gulfport will continue her collegiate career at Houston, having signed to play with the NCAA Division I Cougars.

“It felt like home to me,” White said. “It’s where I wanted to spend my two years.”

The former five-star recruit from St. Martin earned second-team NJCAA All-American honors this season.

She averaged 15.7 points and 11.0 rebounds, also winning spots on the All-NJCAA Region 23 and All-MACJC South Division teams.

She had 11 double-doubles, with a season-high in points in a 24-point, 17-rebound game in a win against Southwest, and a season-high in rebounds in a 20-point, 19-rebound game in a win at Northwest. White also averaged 2.4 blocks per game.

“Daphane was an excellent shot-blocker and communicated well on defense,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “Her offensive game was great, and now going to the University of Houston, she’s going to be able to keep developing into the full player she can be. She can definitely be a pro player, if that’s something she wants to try for.”

The Cougars play in the American Athletic Conference, and head coach Ronald Hughey is headed into his sixth season. White credits her time at Perk for being able to get back to Division I basketball.

“I worked a lot with Coach Hope and Coach (Jonathan Williams),” White said. “I worked hard with my teammates and got better every day.”

