by Hunter Dawkins

In a bold move as one of the first municipalities in Mississippi, the city of Long Beach will lift their curfew after the emergency mayoral proclamation establishing a mandatory “SAFER-AT-HOME” order on March 31, 2020 due to the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus). The curfew will be lifted at 5am Thursday morning.

“We are taking a step forward in the aspect of returning to normal,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “It was one of the last restrictions put in and should be the first removed while if problems arise we will place in effect again if needed.”

The current executive order from the Friendly City does not want citizens leaving home unless for essential needs, but this mandatory curfew will no longer be enforced tomorrow.

