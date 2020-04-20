by Hunter Dawkins

There’s one thing about being a successful basketball coach and there is another about being the all record holder in scoring from a county plus ranking in the top five in your college conference for three point-baskets as a player. Long Beach High School hired 12-year basketball coach Nick Coln to lead the boys team for the next school year.

“It is with excitement that the Long Beach School District hires Coach Coln to lead our varsity boys’ basketball team,” said Long Beach Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith. Coln will replace Brandon Cobb, who led the Bearcats to their first 5A district championship in school history during the 2018-19 year and a 24-7 record.

As a successful 12-year veteran head basketball coach of three teams (Smithville, Olive Brance, Alcorn Central) and an assistant at Northeast Community College, Coln’s record of 124-153 follows him down to the Coast. Coln played his college career at the University of Louisiana-Monroe after a stellar high school career, being named to the Mississippi Dandy Dozen, the Northwest MS Player of the Year, and MVP of the USA/Canada Challenge.

Coming of a 23-7 season with a state 1A playoff birth for the Smithville Seminoles, Coln looks to take over a Bearcats squad that defeated four 6A classification teams, despite not making the playoffs.

(Photo by Northeast Daily Journal)

