by Hunter Dawkins

Tuesday afternoon, District 5 Harrison County Supervisor and current Board President Connie Rockco signed official papers at the courthouse to run for the county Tax Collector position. Rockco has served as a supervisor since 2000 and the first woman to be elected president of the board multiple times. Additionally, Supervisor Rockco was the first woman to serve two terms as President of Council of Governments, the Harrison County Utility Authority, the Legislative Committee for Mississippi Association of Supervisors in the county and the first woman ever to serve as the President of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.

She enters the race after the resignation of long-time Tax Collector David LaRosa delivered his resignation to the Board of Supervisors in March. The board appointed Sharon Nash as the Interim Tax Collector on April 10 and directed the Harrison County Election Commission to set a special election for Tax Collector on the next election day of November 3, 2020, with a qualifying deadline of 60 days prior to the election.

Although Rockco has been a member of the Republican Party for her entire career in public service, this special election does not have a requirement to file under a choice of political party. The only other candidate that has entered the race currently is former state senator and current Director of the Liquefied Compressed Gas Division for the Mississippi State Insurance Commissioner Scottie Cuevas of Pass Christian.

Connie Rockco has been married for over 34 years to Robert Rockco, who is an electrical engineer and contractor. She and her family are members of Cedar Lake Methodist Church in Biloxi.

