by Hunter Dawkins

After the Harrison County Board of Trustees passed four items to begin its monthly meeting at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport Monday evening, the school board unanimously accepted waiving a few school policies to mirror the Mississippi State Department of Education (MDE) in all public schools of the state.

As the Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill indicated some school districts in the state have a higher graduation rate or tougher 3rd grade requirements, but these schools should follow along the state guidelines.

“It is not necessary to make any decision before a ruling is made,” expressed Gill. “We need to have a plan A,B & C to stay prepared.” Additionally, Gill mentioned that all attendance policy was waived by the MDE until further notice.

Following a few personnel discussions, the board decision about the next meeting will be on April 20th at 5:30pm in the same location with a light agenda. Any additional information can be found on the website of the school district at harrison.k12.ms.us.

