The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is pleased to inform the citizens of Harrison County that on Monday the Board appointed Sharon Nash as the Harrison County Tax Collector to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of David LaRosa. Nash will begin her appointment on Friday, April 10 and she will serve until a new tax collector is elected.

The board also directed the Election Commission to set a special election for Tax Collector on the next special election day which is November 3, 2020, with a qualifying deadline of 60 days prior to the election.

Nash spent more than 17 years in the Harrison County Tax Collector’s office before leaving in December 2019. She said she is excited about her appointment.

“I worked in the tax office since 2002 and I have it in my blood,” Nash said. “I plan on being in the office Monday and having five people do nothing but answer the phones and we are going to try and add a sixth line. We are going to start processing everything that’s been done online.”

Nash said she plans to be as accessible as possible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We plan on offering curbside service for transactions that cannot be done online,” she said. “We will have someone outside the Gulfport courthouse with a mask and gloves on helping our citizens as much as possible.”

A special election to fill the remaining three years of LaRosa’s term will be held in November.

