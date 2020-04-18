by Hunter Dawkins & Calvin Ishee

At the Woolfolk Building in Jackson Friday morning, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended the statewide shelter-in-place order for another week, but made a few changes from his original executive order a few weeks ago.

Reeves said the state can safely enforce social distancing rules on Mississippi’s lakes and beaches, according to help from local officials. The new executive order 1473 allows recreation to re-open for individual fishing and relaxing.

“I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity,” expressed Governor Reeves. “We need to do anything we can to help address the growing depression, isolation, and other mental health issues.”

Following this declaration, the governor announced that “non-essential” businesses could begin making curbside, delivery, or drive-thru sales. Reeves stated it prevents people from crowding big-box retailers by encouraging them to safely patronize Mississippi small businesses.

Additionally, the city of Pass Christian sent out a burn notice release. The city will enforce a city-wide burn ban with no exemptions due to the lack of rain and this burn ban will be in effect until public notice. The ban will remove fire response strain and smoke from the air causing certain respiratory issues. First responders will be allowed to focus on Emergency Management Service calls.

Under the ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited. No exemptions for agricultural or prescribed burns while this is in effect. Individuals caught violating this ban, could be fined; as well as held responsible for any smoke or fire damage.

This burn ban will be enforced by the Pass Christian Police and Fire Departments. To report a wildfire, call 911 or Harrison County Dispatch at (228)452-3300.

