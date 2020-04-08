NCBC Public Affairs

Friday, April 10, 2020, everyone entering the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Commissary onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport will be required to wear face masks in these facilities.

Any patrons of the NEX and Commissary who are not wearing a mask will not be allowed access to these facilities. This is to potentially help slow down the further spread of COVID-19.

While patrons will not be provided masks by NEX, Commissary or NCBC personnel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided some helpful tips on how to make cloth face coverings.

The CDC advises that homemade cloth face coverings should:

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric;

Allow for breathing without restriction; and

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape.

