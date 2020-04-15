by Hunter Dawkins

Certainly, the last two years have been a rollercoaster ride for baseball coach Conner Douglas. Despite an early 9-3 record in his first year, as the Long Beach High School Head Baseball Coach, the global pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus) put a halt in the direction for every school.

Tuesday morning, Douglas submitted his letter of resignation as the Bearcats baseball coach to accept an offer from Northwest Rankin High School to be the assistant athletic director/assistant baseball coach for the next school year.

“It was just a great opportunity to move up in my career, as it is a path that doesn’t come along often,” said Coach Douglas. “I’m very appreciative of my time here and will dearly miss my players.”

Before Long Beach hired Douglas in 2019, he coached for seven years at 6A powerhouse Warren Central in Vicksburg. Douglas was named Warren County Coach of the Year five out of the seven years as the head baseball coach.

This new position will allow Douglas to be involved in fundraising for the administration, similar to bringing former Mississippi State Baseball Coach Ron Polk to Long Beach earlier in the year.

Douglas’ resignation letter was accepted by the school district, which will begin a search for this position.

