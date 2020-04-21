by Hunter Dawkins

Following a twelve year stray away from the political scene in Mississippi politics, former District 46 (Pass Christian, DeLisle, Kiln, Lizana) State Senator Scottie Cuevas will enter the vacancy for the Harrison County Tax Collector vacancy set for the November election. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors directed the Election Commission to set the special election for November 3 and appointed Sharon Nash in the interim role for the vacancy left by David LaRosa.

Cuevas represented District 46 for 12 years from 1996-2008 until losing to former State Senator and Mississippi Democratic Caucus Representative David Baria in the Democratic Primary by 36 votes. During this time, Cuevas served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Committee on Tourism and was instrumental on issuing capital improvements at the Stennis Space Center and the Stennis International Airport plus transferring control and management of the Livestock Facility to Harrison and Hancock county board of supervisors.

Following his departure, Cuevas was hired by Mississippi State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney to become the Director of the Liquefied Compressed Gas Division in one of his departments. Previously, Cuevas owned a propane gas company and is a lifelong resident of the Ladner/Vidalia community in northern Pass Christian.

“I will be running for the Tax Collector’s position in November,” expressed Cuevas. Based on the Harrison County Supervisors ruling on April 6, qualifying deadlines will be 60 days before the election. No candidate has to declare a political party, even though Cuevas switched to Republican shortly after losing to Baria.

