by Hunter Dawkins

When it comes to disasters in the world in the last 15 years, let’s just say the Mississippi Gulf Coast knows what it feels like. Not to take away the sense of urgency from the global pandemic and the sincerity of this spiraling disease, but the Coast has experienced a few and understand that this will take more than one to stop the spread.

More than 15 years ago, the costliest tropical cyclone on record; Hurricane Katrina, hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast and New Orleans on August 29, 2005. This caused $125 billion in damage, especially in New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast with over 1,200 deaths. Remnants still exist along Pass Christian, Long Beach, and parts of Gulfport.

Other instances; which led to an economic and environmental demise, were the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in April 2010, the statewide opioid epidemic of 2015, and the seafood industry disaster of the openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway of 2019.

All of these fiascos had unique effects on this region and through a state of grace, the Mississippi Gulf Coast has remained resilient. There have been losses of life and business that can never be forgotten, but with the reaction to the way the Coast handled each tragedy, the United States should look down South for a sense of hope.

Unfortunately, there will still be plenty of lives lost and struggles to bring America back to normal. However, pay attention to the authorities along with the medical professionals, wash your hands routinely, keep a distance from each other and drink a glass of water after taking a deep breath. Stay safe and home.

