by Hunter Dawkins

At 2pm Wednesday afternoon, Harrison County Fire & Rescue responded to a call that there was a house fire on Kiln-DeLisle Road in Pass Christian close to the county line. A single story house that was wooden-framed caught fire after trash was being burned in the front yard and the strong winds pushed it to the property, according to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

“The residence had been vacant for some time,” said Sullivan. “There were no injuries though as we worked to stop the fire.”

Eleven Units and thirteen firefighters from the Harrison County Fire & Rescue along with the Combat Reading Training Center (CRTC) from Gulfport put out the fire in over an hour.

An investigation is being conducted on the incident. Any information, please call (228)832-0638.

(Photos submitted by Harrison County Fire & Rescue)

