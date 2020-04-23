Gazebo Gazette

Wednesday afternoon, the arrest of 33-year-old Jason Antonio Mitchell of New Orleans, Louisiana was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy) and Possession of firearm by a felon. Mitchell is a well-known actor, who has been in 16 movies; including award-winning Straight Outta Compton and Mudbound.



At 10:30am Wednesday morning, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-10 West in Gulfport, Mississippi. The driver of a GMC Yukon was identified as Jason Antonio Mitchell while a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple individual packages of marijuana, with a gross weight of approximately two pounds and multiple bags containing approximately (1300) dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The quantity of the marijuana and MDMA and the packaging of the drugs was indicative of a mid-level distribution operation. Additionally, deputies located an AK-47 (Mini Draco) firearm and a Glock 9mm pistol with extended magazines.

A criminal records inquiry revealed that Mitchell was a convicted felon and was unlawfully in possession of these firearms, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson. Based on the findings, Mitchell was charged with multiple felony counts to include Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Marijuana and MDMA (Ecstasy) and Possession of a Firearm by a felon.

Jason Antonio Mitchell is currently being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000.00 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain.

