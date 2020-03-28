Gazebo Gazette

A recent public service announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) was declared in a global attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The five essentials are:

HANDS Wash them often ELBOW Cough into it FACE Don’t touch it SPACE Keep safe distance HOME Stay if you can

These steps were general public information that is being broadcast worldwide as the pandemic is a disease causing respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. In the world, over 650,000 cases have been confirmed with more than 30,000 deaths. Since March; when the infectious disease found its way into America, there have been just under 120,000 cases confirmed with slightly less than 2000 deaths.

Following these statistics, the United States of America is the only country with more than 100,000 confirmed cases. Currently, Mississippi has 663 cases upheld with more test results coming in every day.

Although, there are only 13 deaths throughout the state, the Mississippi Gulf Coast (Harrison, Hancock, Jackson Counties) has 80 confirmations and 2 deaths.

According to the WHO, stay aware of the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak, available on the website (who.int) and through your national and local public health authority (msdh.ms.gov). Most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others. Take care of your health, protect others and follow the steps.

