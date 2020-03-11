by Hunter Dawkins

After a lengthy recess; including a trip by members to the nation’s capital (Washington, D.C.) for county business, the supervisors met in their monthly session at the Second Judicial Courthouse of Harrison County in Biloxi Monday. Following eleven items from the county zoning administrator, a few personnel matters, and an approval of the consent agenda, an order acknowledging the receipt of proposals from several Mississippi Gulf Coast banks came up in discussion.

“Are we getting the best rate in return on this investment with multiple banks?,” District 3 Supervisor Marlin Ladner asked Chancery Clerk John McAdams. The Chancery Clerk spoke of banks fluctuating in dollar amounts, claiming “one bank can’t lock in on interest rates.”

McAdams said that the Harrison County Chancery Clerk has always been the treasurer for the county Board of Supervisors and recommends the officials stay with these seven banks (Bancorp South, Charter, Community, Hancock, The First, The Peoples, and Trustmark) to keep the depositories ongoing. With some brief deliberation, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a receipt of the proposals naming these seven banks as qualified county depositories.

Another receipt of acknowledgement was from the Long Beach Water Management District and their docket of claims. McAdams informed the board there was no need to handle this docket of claims due to a recent Mississippi Attorney General opinion stating no discrepancy for authorization to pay claims from the Chancery Clerk.

In other actions, a hearing to adjudicate and declare a property on Meaut Road in Pass Christian is a menace to public health and safety, an order authorizing the Harrison County Development Commission to execute and option to purchase over 70 acres of land in Bernard Bayou Industrial Park subject to appraisal, and a final order adopting a public sale agreement with Long Beach Auction, Inc. to conduct the county’s auction April 25.

Additionally, the Supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with Pass Christian for a special service at BellSouth Telecommunications regarding 911 emergency communications services.

Before recess, an acceptance of the low bid for the bridge replacement at Clark Avenue in Pass Christian. SCI, Inc. was awarded the contract at $253,185.80. Once the construction begins, this project is to be completed in 45 working days.

The next board meeting is on March 23 at the First Judicial Courthouse in Gulfport.

