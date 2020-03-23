by Hunter Dawkins

Following the suggestions of all five mayors in the second largest county in the state; Harrison, the Board of Supervisors rejected the proposal for a 24-hour curfew proposal on the recent effect of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) Monday morning at the Harrison County First Judicial Courthouse in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson and all five city police chiefs offered the 24-hour curfew letter to the Board of Supervisors.

After deliberation from each city mayors and questions asked, the board voted unanimously to not impose a curfew right now, but expressed a potential change in the near future if this problem with COVID-19 does not change. Additionally, the Supervisors mandated that beach gatherings should be 10 or less, as a few officials have mentioned concerns about spring break plans.

Currently, the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 249 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and 21 in Harrison County.

“Coming from a work-life of fire service and emergency management, I understand what they did as a desktop exercise for future recommendations for us to consider,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “The consensus has suggested that we take the curfew off the table now, but that was not going to be taken off the table because of the numerous cases in Harrison County right now for future needs.”

Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott cautioned the board, saying that his city’s population of New Orleans residents is causing the dodging of their recent outbreak.

“Everyone thinks that the curfew isn’t a bad idea, it’s just the timing is off, but may come up in a different way,” stated McDermott. “I’m not so sure whose gonna handle the beach issues, although it is a county issue and different cities may have a separate influx.”

Finally, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes explained the transitioned of information and talk between cities.

“One thing that came out of this and from what we try the best we can is to communicate with one another,” expressed Hewes. “We have a lot of information out there and a lot of bad information, which we’re trying to set what’s real.”

42 new cases have been reported throughout Mississippi whereas some direction was asked to be given by the medical community. Updated health information can be seen at http://www.msdh.ms.gov.

